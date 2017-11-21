Bond denied for suspect in Portsmouth cold case

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Circuit Court Judge Joel Crowe denied bond Tuesday morning for Reginald Jordan.

Jordan, 36, was indicted earlier this month for murder along with gun and gang charges related to a 2007 case.

“I’m going with no bond,” Judge Crowe said after hearing arguments from Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales and defense attorney Matthew Johnson.

It was an emotional judgement for the victim’s mother, who immediately left the courtroom after hearing the judge’s decision.

The victim, 22-year-old Bryan Williams, was the father of a young daughter who got his marriage license on May 4, 2007. That’s the same day he was killed.

The case went cold until Nov. 9, when Jordan was indicted by a multi-jurisdictional grand jury. He was arrested a day later.

Tuesday was Jordan’s second bond hearing. His first one last week was rescheduled because Jordan didn’t have an attorney.

Although 10 On Your Side was restricted from recording her testimony, Jordan’s fiancée of one year spoke on his behalf.

She told the court Jordan lived with her and supported their (combined) nine children together. However her testimony wasn’t enough to convince the judge to release Jordan.

The woman testified that she didn’t learn until recently why Jordan had been in prison.

As 10 On Your Side reported last week, Reginald Jordan was convicted of robbery in 2011, sentenced to serve five years.

We learned in court Tuesday that he was released last year.

After the hearing 10 On Your Side spoke to Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales who said she was pleased with the decision.

“We wanted to make sure that the public was safe and that we will move forward with these proceedings without having to worry about where the defendant is located,” she said. “The best place for him is in custody.”

Judge Crowe said Jordan is facing a sentence up to life in prison plus 13 years.

Neither Jordan’s attorney, nor his family members wanted to talk to 10 On Your Side after the hearing.

Attorneys will now prepare for trial, but no date has been set.