Audience: Dickens’ Christmas Towne

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today our audience was from Nauticus and they were here to tell us about a Hampton Roads holiday tradition. Beth Bilderback from Nauticus told us all about Dickens’ Christmas Towne. The newest edition features Ebeneezer Scrooge that ties into the Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol”. This event includes a waterfront maze, story time, magicians, performers, and so much more enjoyable holiday treats.

Dickens’ Christmas Towne

Decker Half Moone Center at Nauticus

Through December 31st

More Hours and Information:

DickensChristmasTowne.com