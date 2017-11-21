AAA expecting increase in holiday travel

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Across the nation, 60.9 million Americans are journeying at least 50 miles away from home, according to AAA, which is a 3.3 percent increase and the most since 2005. AAA and INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, predict travel times in the most congested cities in the U.S. during the holiday week could be as much as three times longer than the optimal trip. According to AAA, the reasons for this include a better economy and affordable, though higher, gas prices. Virginia travel is going to increase as much as 3.2 percent from last year with 1.5 million Virginians taking to roads and 90 percent will be traveling by car as opposed to air travel.

Due to the high volume of cars on the road, AAA says the best time to travel to your destination is in the morning or early afternoon and the worst time to travel is from 3 to 6:30 p.m.

By the Numbers: 2017 Thanksgiving Travel Forecast according to AAA

Road trip ready: 89 percent of all travelers – 45.5 million – are planning a Thanksgiving road trip, an increase of 3.2 percent over last year.

89 percent of all travelers – 45.5 million – are planning a Thanksgiving road trip, an increase of 3.2 percent over last year. Cheaper airfare: Consumers will pay the cheapest average airfare since 2013.

Cheaper airfare: Consumers will pay the cheapest average airfare since 2013. Fuller skies: The largest growth in holiday travel is by air travel, at five percent, with 3.95 million travelers.

The largest growth in holiday travel is by air travel, at five percent, with 3.95 million travelers. Alternate travel: Travel by trains and other modes (including buses and cruises) is expected to increase 1.1 percent to 1.48 million travelers.

Alternate travel: Travel by trains and other modes (including buses and cruises) is expected to increase 1.1 percent to 1.48 million travelers. Fueling up: Drivers will pay the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2014.

Drivers will pay the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2014. Holiday high: Car rental daily rates will hit a five-year holiday high at $70/day, which may be due to an increase in domestic demand and cost of newer vehicles.

Travelers still hitting the road despite higher gas prices

While AAA expects most U.S. drivers will pay the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2014, the vast majority of holiday travelers (89.3 percent) are still planning to hit the road. Automobile travel will grow by 3.2 percent this Thanksgiving, with 45.5 million Americans planning a holiday road trip. This November’s national average price is $2.54, which is 37 cents more than last November (1st-14th).