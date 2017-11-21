2 dogs die after fire heavily damages York County home

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Two dogs died late Monday night after a fire caused heavy damage to a home in York County.

Officials with the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety says crews were called to Vine Drive in the Grafton area around 11 p.m. They found “heavy fire conditions” at the home, but all the occupants had made it outside.

Medic personnel evaluated the residents at the scene.

Officials say firefighters found two dogs inside the home, but the dogs did not survive. The fire was brought under control shortly after crews arrived at the scene.

There was heavy smoke and heat damage throughout the home, officials say. The cause of the fire is under investigation.