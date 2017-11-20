Woman charged for vandalism incident at Norfolk synagogue

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One of the two people suspected of vandalizing a Jewish worship center in the Ghent area of Norfolk turned herself in, police say.

Norfolk police spokesman Daniel Hudson said 29-year-old Morghan Rogers has been charged with petit larceny and trespassing.

According to police, a man and a woman broke into the B’Nai Israel Synagogue on Spotswood Avenue last Tuesday night.

President of the B’Nai Isreal said the two were inside the synagogue for nearly two hours. The pair allegedly vandalized and stole items belonging to members of the congregation.

An image showing Rogers and a man was released late last week. Hudson said police were working to secure charges against the man.

