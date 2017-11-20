Uber driver once charged with rape works to clear his name

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A former Uber driver is still feeling the fallout from charges that have since been dismissed.

34-year-old Sewanou Yoro was cleared of rape charges last month after questions were raised about his accuser’s story. The charges are gone, but Yoro is finding it difficult to get his good name back.

“It’s just putting the pieces back together and it is trying to get his name back,” said Yoro’s attorney Basel Khalaf.

It’s been a little more than a month since Yoro walked out of the Virginia Beach courthouse a free man. Yoro was charged with rape back in March after a 19-year-old passenger told police he sexually assaulted her. Prosecutors dismissed the charge based on her credibility.

“This isn’t the person who has a history of being inappropriate with women,” Khalaf added.

Yoro was jailed for six months. The arrest forced him to leave ODU, where he was nearing his degree in civil engineering. Now he is trying to get his life together.

“First article that popped up wasn’t that the charges were dismissed it was Uber driver accused of raping a passenger,” Khalaf said. “There really is no way you can spin that.”

Yoro would like to head back to ODU and finish the classes he has left. 10 On Your Side called ODU and we were told they can’t discuss individual cases, but there is a process for evaluating students who wish to continue their education.

“It would make sense just to give him a do over and say this is an extremely unusual set of circumstances,” Khalaf added.

To make matters worse, Yoro was given a bill for $552 from the jail for the time he spent there. 10 On Your Side spoke with jail officials, who tell us they are aware of the issue, and as long as he brings proof that the charge was dismissed they will reimburse that money.

The expungement process has already started, but Yoro still has a long road ahead.

“You can’t take back the past,” Khalaf said. “It’s unfortunate.”