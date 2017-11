PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Bailey Ryan from Hinterland Trading Company shows us how to make mini terrariums, and also presents a sweet tablescape from West Elm and Eclectic Design. If you’re looking for a new twist on name cards, help your guests find their spot with a cupcake place holder!

Town Center of Virginia Beach

4525 Main Street

Virginia Beach

VaBeachTownCenter.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Town Center of Virginia Beach.