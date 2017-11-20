Second suspect charged in August shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A second suspect in an August shooting in Newport News has been arrested and charged.

Police say 19-year-old Markeis Eric Swain is faced with charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in a felony.

Officers were called to Old Colonial Way Aug. 8, where they found a 38-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Two suspects — including Swain — were identified in the shooting. The other suspect, 18-year-old Dimair Tyaree Prince Jones, was arrested in late September. Prince was also served a warrant for an unrelated failing to appear charge.

Police say Swain was arrested on other charges unrelated to the August shooting.