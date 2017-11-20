RECALL: Honda recalls 800,000 Odyssey minivans

(CNN) – Honda is recalling about 800,000 Odyssey Minivans because of problems with latching their seats. The vehicle’s second row seats can be adjusted side-to-side or removed.

Honda now says that those seats can tip forward after braking if they’re not properly latched after being adjusted or re-installed. But the company says the problem will not occur if the seats are properly latched. The recall includes vehicles made between 2011 and 2017.

Honda says that 46 people received minor injuries because of the issue. The company is now trying to educate owners on how to properly latch the seats until it comes up with a repair plan.