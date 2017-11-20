Rabid raccoon found in Norfolk’s Forest Park Neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Department of Public Health says a raccoon found in Forest Park tested positive for rabies Thursday.

The rabid raccoon was collected in the 1200 block of Sheppard Avenue.

It was sent for testing to the Virginia Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond.

Rabies is preventable if vaccine is given early and as recommended. In the event of any exposure, all animal bites should be reported immediately to local health departments, Dee Franklin, Environmental Health Supervisor with Norfolk Public Health says.

The following precautions are recommended to reduce rabies exposure:

• Warn adults and children not to approach or feed animals not belonging to them and to report any animal bites or scratches.

• Do not handle or touch stray, wild animals.

• Be sure dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations.

• Keep pets confined to the home and yard.

• Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.

• Report stray or unvaccinated animals to Animal Control.

• Report all animal or human exposures to the Norfolk Department of Public Health.

For further information or any incidents, please contact the Environmental Health Division with the Norfolk Department of Public Health at (757) 683-2712 or Norfolk Animal Control at (757) 664-7387.