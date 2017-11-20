Portsmouth pimp who broke woman’s ribs, forced her into sex work gets sentenced

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man who used threats and extreme violence to force a woman to commit sex acts for years will serve 40 years in prison.

39-year-old Naeem Lateef Odums, of Portsmouth and Clovis, California, was sentenced on Monday in U.S. District Court for sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney Dana J. Boente, Odums forced “Jane Doe 1” into prostitution for nearly nine years through physical violence and by threatening to kill her and kidnap her children. The sex trafficking occurred in Virginia, California and five other states.

He would kick, choke, punch and throw objects such as chairs and ashtrays at Jane Doe 1 while her three small children watched in tears, according to the release.

The physical attacks culminated in a January 2017 incident in which Odums broke three of her ribs and punctured one of her lungs, sending her to the hospital.

And despite those injuries, Odums then forced Jane Doe 1 to go on a sex “date” after the attack. The “date” declined the appointment after observing her injuries, according to the release.

He also used a gun to threaten to Jane Doe 1, and even threatened to kill her mother.

Odums would not only collect all of the money earned by Jane Doe 1 through prostitution, but also from legitimate jobs.

The sex appointments were made on a website known to promote to prostitution.

It was on these websites that Odums also posted sexually-explicit photos of two Tidewater-area women that he attempted to trick into performing commercial sex acts. The victims, identified as Jane Does 2 and 3, said they sent Odums the photos because they thought they were in a romantic relationship with him. Both said they were not aware of the postings, nor did they consent to Odums posting the photos.