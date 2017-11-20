Police search for couple suspected of stealing TV from Tabb Walmart

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — A theft suspect and his apparent get-away driver are wanted by York-Poqouson deputies for stealing a television from the Tabb Walmart.

Deputies say the theft happened around 4 a.m. on Nov. 14, when a man in a gray hoodie and black beanie grabbed a television and left the store through an emergency exit.

Waiting outside was a blue or silver sedan, likely a Ford Crown Victoria or a Mercury Grand Marquis, driven by a woman caught on surveillance footage, deputies say.

If you’re able to identify these subjects or you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at 890-4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.