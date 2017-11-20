Police holding second blood drive in support of Portsmouth officer

PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are holding a second blood drive in support of an officer who was shot earlier this month.

Officer Angelina Baaklini was shot attempting to detain a 15-year-old who had been reported as a runaway. She has been in the hospital recovering since the shooting.

Police said the first drive in support of Baaklini was such a success, so they decided to schedule a second. Dozens of officers from Portsmouth and surrounding cities showed up to the first drive.

What a turnout for our emergency blood drive! It has been so successful that we had to schedule another blood drive in support of #OfficerBaaklini because we are at capacity. The next blood drive will be on Monday, November 20th from 10:00am to 3:00pm @ 309 Columbia Street. pic.twitter.com/2P3duPitVy — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) November 13, 2017

The second blood drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Police Training Academy in Portsmouth.