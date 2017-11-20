Police holding second blood drive in support of Portsmouth officer

PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are holding a second blood drive in support of an officer who was shot earlier this month.
Officer Angelina Baaklini was shot attempting to detain a 15-year-old who had been reported as a runaway. She has been in the hospital recovering since the shooting.
Police said the first drive in support of Baaklini was such a success, so they decided to schedule a second. Dozens of officers from Portsmouth and surrounding cities showed up to the first drive.
The second blood drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Police Training Academy in Portsmouth.