Police holding second blood drive in support of Portsmouth officer

The Portsmouth Police Department held a blood Nov. 13, 2017 in support of Officer Angelina Baaklini, who was injured in a shooting earlier in the month. Baaklini spoke to some who gave blood in the donation via FaceTime. She was in good spirits the day of the drive, and on the road to recovery. Credit: Portsmouth Police Department

PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are holding a second blood drive in support of an officer who was shot earlier this month.

Officer Angelina Baaklini was shot attempting to detain a 15-year-old who had been reported as a runaway. She has been in the hospital recovering since the shooting.

Police said the first drive in support of Baaklini was such a success, so they decided to schedule a second. Dozens of officers from Portsmouth and surrounding cities showed up to the first drive.

The second blood drive is  scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Police Training Academy in Portsmouth.