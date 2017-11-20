Philip Shucet leaving Elizabeth River Crossings next March

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side has learned Philip Shucet will leave Elizabeth River Crossings around the end of next March.

Shucet who took over as CEO of an embattled, highly criticized organization on March 31 and promised he would stay a year.

Now he tells us he is preparing to leave. Shucet is credited with getting new fee structures, and monthly statements in place.

Shucet has been part of several 10 On Your Side reports, agreeing to reduce exorbitant bills due to what has been determined to be unfair fees.

“My greatest accomplishment has been settling the spiraling out of control toll bills caused by an unfair fee system that made it impossible for people to repay their bills,” Shucet said. “I also hope that since my arrival in March that we have restored ERC’s credibility as a good corporate citizen.”