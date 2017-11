NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Fire broke out at a tire shop in Norfolk Monday afternoon.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to Rogers Tire Shop at 2310 Gosnold Avenue at 2:30 p.m. and quickly extinguished the flames.

One person was treated by medics at the scene, then transported to the hospital by ambulance. Fire officials say the person’s injuries are minor.

There is no word yet what sparked the fire. Stay with WAVY for updates.