Norfolk man pleads guilty to fatally shooting his mother

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man pleaded guilty Monday to fatally shooting his mother in January 2016.

24-year-old Shawn Jermaine Hunter submitted an Alford plea in Norfolk Circuit Court to one count of second degree murder and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The shooting happened on the morning of Jan. 20, 2016 at the 7900 block of Westcliff Drive, where Hunter’s mother, 43-year-old Sonya Hunter, was found by police on the ground outside her home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She died shortly after being taken to the hospital.

Three small children were also at the residence at the time of the shooting, but were unharmed.

Family and neighbors said after the shooting that they knew Shawn Hunter had suffered from longterm mental health issues.

His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 9, 2018. An agreement established with the Alford plea places a cap at the midpoint of his sentencing guidelines, which is 17 years and four months