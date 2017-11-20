Norfolk based hospital ship returning from hurricane relief

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly two months after responding to Puerto Rico, the crew of the USNS Comfort will make its way back to Norfolk on Monday.

The Navy hospital ship was sent to Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. It was one of several locally based ships to have responded to the Caribbean during a string of powerful and devastating hurricanes.

The Navy says crew aboard the Comfort have treated nearly 1,900 patients, performed 191 surgeries and provided 76,000 liters of oxygen.

Maria caused an estimated $115 billion in damages to Puerto Rico, according to one economist. The death toll from Maria has been reported as high as 54.

Look for more coverage of Comfort’s homecoming later today.