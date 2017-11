ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man was killed Saturday night in a crash on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

Virginia State Police say a 2000 Pontiac Sunfire being driven by Daniel Eli Yoder ran off the road on Horsey Road, near Route 13, and hit a tree.

Yoder, 56 of Sanford, Virginia, died at the scene.

State police say Yoder was not wearing a seat belt, and alcohol was a factor in the crash.