Local students glimpse future career options through ‘mobile lab’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds of high school students from across Hampton Roads took a glimpse into a possible future career field.

This Mobile Manufacturing Lab from Festo pulled up to ECPI University’s Virginia Beach Campus last Friday. Festo is one of the world’s leaders in advanced automation and robotic solutions.

The mobile lab brings the classroom to students — offering them a hands-on experience to interact with technology used in manufacturing.

More than two hundred high school students from six area school districts got to see the technology first-hand — glimpsing vast career opportunities that lie ahead.