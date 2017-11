PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth will be closed Monday due to a power outage.

Officials with Portsmouth Public Schools say generators have also been affected in the total outage.

Norcom buses are being returned to bus stops so that students can go back home. Officials say this is causing transportation delays with middle school bus routes.

Crews are working to fix the outage. It was not immediately clear what may have caused the outage.