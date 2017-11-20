Donations helping Chesapeake church build safe haven for boys

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — After 28 years of preaching in Chesapeake, Bishop Kim Brown has a pulse on the community.

“When I look at our society right now, I just see boys struggling with their identity,” he said. “It just seems like boys are going astray at such a rapid rate.”

Elder’s House is the brainchild of the bishop’s wife, Elder Valerie Brown. The goal is to help boys, who are living in troubled homes, find their true potential as they grow into young men.

After three years of planning and fundraising, the 10,000 square-foot home is currently under construction on Bells Mill Road.

The $1 million venture is perhaps the riskiest yet for Bishop Brown, whose first church sat on the same property in 1989. His then 75-member congregation at Mount Lebanon Baptist Church has grown over the years to 10,500 members at six locations, now called The Mount.

The middle and high school-aged boys selected for Elder’s House must be well-behaved with no prior record, but through no fault of their own find themselves in a tough family situation.

Brown says they’ll likely receive referrals from the juvenile justice system and members of The Mount.

“There is nothing out there for the child that has never been in trouble with anyone, never been suspended from school, never been charged with any kind of crime, but has parents that might not be as effective,” said Brown. “My hope is that for eight children at a time we can do our little part in this corner of the world.”

The home is designed to look like an ordinary four-bedroom house and will have a family vibe: shared spaces, a computer lab, craft room and game room.

Brown and his wife will select house parents to care for the boys, who will be required to attend church and help out in the community. They will have access to a full-time psychologist and social workers.

So far, Brown says Elder’s House has raised about $300,000 in donations from individuals and businesses. He says they will not accept donations from any entity that would restrict them from being a faith-based nonprofit.

Elder’s House has set a goal to raise $50,000 before Jan. 1. Brown says a donor has offered to match any money raised during the campaign.

“We pray that in this season there is somebody out there that will be touched to be benevolent.”

Those interested in donating to Elder’s House can visit The Mount’s online giving page by clicking here.