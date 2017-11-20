Connell Maynor will step down as head football coach at Hampton University

HAMPTON (WAVY) – After four seasons leading the football program at Hampton University, Connell Maynor says it’s time to move on. The Pirates’ head coach told the Sportswrap he will resign, effective Tuesday morning.

Maynor guided the Pirates to two winning seasons, including a 6-5 record, and a 5-3 mark in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference this past season.

“I am forever indebted to Hampton University for giving me a chance to coach at the division I level,” Maynor said in a statement to the Sportswrap. “I have no hard feelings, but it’s time to move on and try something different. I have nothing negative to say, but this is what’s best for me and my family.”