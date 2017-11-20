Coast Guard medevacs ill man from cruise ship off NC coast

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Coast Guard medevaced a man not feeling well off of a cruise ship about 55 miles off the North Carolina coast Monday morning.

Watchstanders in the 5th District Command Center in Portsmouth received a call from the 958-foot, Nassau, Bahamas-flagged Norwegian Dawn around 6:15 a.m., requesting a medevac for a 56-year-old passenger experiencing stroke-like symptoms.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew left the air station in Elizabeth City and arrived at the cruise ship about 55 miles east of Oregon Inlet.

The crew hoisted the patient, his fiance and a nurse onto the helicopter and flew them to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

“This was our second medevac from this cruise ship in the past two weeks,” said Chief Petty Officer Shannon Brugh, aviation survival technician for the case. “We conducted three hoists in some very challenging winds today. It was a beautiful example of teamwork, coordination and communication among Coast Guard units several hundred miles apart and the crew of the cruise ship to make this happen.”