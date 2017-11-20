Chesapeake man set to be sentenced today for killing family members

CHESAPEAKE, Va (WAVY) – A Chesapeake judge is expected to hand down the punishment for a man, police say, killed two of his family members and injured another.

21-year-old Zachary Toothman has his sentencing hearing for murder, attempted murder and gun charges Monday morning,

Toothman pleaded guilty to turning a gun on his mother, father and brother at their home on Helen Avenue in August 2016. Court documents show the 21-year-old used the gun issued to his father – a Chesapeake police detective – to carry out the shootings. His father, detective Micheal Toothman and his brother Matthew Toothman, both died. His mother is the only survivor and recovered from serious injuries. Court paperwork says his mother played dead before taking the gun and getting help from a neighbor.

Toothman’s grandparents told 10 on your side in a recent interview, they believe Toothman was ashamed to tell his family he got kicked out of Virginia Tech.

Because Toothman pleaded guilty and did not enter a plea deal, attorneys from both sides will be able to argue for his sentence on Monday. The special prosecutor plans to call witnesses to talk about the impact of the shootings on victims.

Toothman faces a maximum of life in prison for the murders, up to 10 years for attempted murder and 12 years for gun charges. The hearing is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m.

