Armed suspects robs 7-Eleven store in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police say they are looking for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint over the weekend.

The man seen in surveillance photos went inside the store on Portsmouth Boulevard armed with a handgun and demanded money.

He fleed the area with cash following the incident.

7-Eleven Armed Robbery View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Surveillance photo of a suspect from a Nov. 19, 2017 7-Eleven robbery provided by Suffolk police. Surveillance photo of a suspect from a Nov. 19, 2017 7-Eleven robbery provided by Suffolk police. Surveillance photo of a suspect from a Nov. 19, 2017 7-Eleven robbery provided by Suffolk police.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize this man or knowing anything about the robbery.