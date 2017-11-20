Armed suspects robs 7-Eleven store in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police say they are looking for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint over the weekend.
The man seen in surveillance photos went inside the store on Portsmouth Boulevard armed with a handgun and demanded money.
He fleed the area with cash following the incident.
7-Eleven Armed Robbery
7-Eleven Armed Robbery x
Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize this man or knowing anything about the robbery.