Suffolk emergency reponders searching for 2 missing hunters

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two hunters are reported missing in the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge, according to Suffolk Police.

The Game Warden contacted emergency communications about the missing men just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say the individual who has signed into the log book for the Jericho Ditch at 3:06 p.m. had not signed out for the evening. Further down the trail, the vehicle belonging to the second hunter was found.

The men are identified as 29-year-old Michael Leon Durrence, of Hampton, and 29-year-old Jonathon Joseph Foreman, of Norfolk.

Durrence is further described as a white male, 5’11”, 170 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Foreman is a white male, 6’0″, 175 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The men did not take their cell phones with them. Family members have been notified.

Emergency personnel have established a command center as part of their search.

