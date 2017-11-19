Police investigate shooting near ODU’s campus

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after someone was shot in the Lambert’s Point section of the city early Sunday morning.

Dispatch received the 911 call around 3 a.m. for a shooting.

Police dispatchers say the victim was suffering from gunshot wounds but the injuries are not considered life threatening.

Although the shooting was near Old Dominion University’s campus, a spokesperson for the university says ODU police are not involved nor have they received a report of an ODU student in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

