Man killed after being struck by Amtrak train in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY/WRIC) — Richmond police are on the scene after a southbound Amtrak train killed a man in Richmond.

Officials say it happened between Broad Rock Road and Hull Street at around 5:50 p.m.

Northeast Regional Train 53 was stopped with passengers on board. The train is in the middle of Broad Rock Road, and traffic is being diverted.

Amtrak officials said it was an auto train going from Lorton, Virginia to Sanford, Florida. There were no injuries to any crew or passengers.

Representatives from Amtrak also said that Northeast Regional Train 157 headed to Norfolk was also delayed due to the accident.

The trains got moving again around 8:45 p.m. It’s operating under a 2 hour and 45 minute delay.

Police say there’s nothing suspicious about this death. No word on what caused the train to hit the man.

