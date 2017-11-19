Nags Head plans to replenish beach lost to Hurricane Matthew

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — The Town of Nags Head in the Outer Banks plan rebuild the beach lost to Hurricane Matthew last year.

Last year, the Category 5 storm wiped out over one million cubic yards of nourishment sand that had been placed on the beach during a replenishment project in 2011.

Officials say this re-nourishment project will make up for that 30 percent loss and prepare for future damage.

Nearly four million cubic yards of sand dredged from offshore areas will be placed on 10 miles of beach throughout next summer, according to officials.

The oceanfront from the Bonnett Street public beach access near Mile Post 11, to the town line near Mile Post 21 will be impacted over the four to five month-long project.

The estimated cost of the project is $27.5 million.

The town has worked with Dare County for additional funding and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and North Carolina Emergency Management to determine their eligibility for a public assistance grant.

They plan to collaborate with financial consultants to establish Municipal Service District and town-wide tax rates for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

Some of the goals of the project are to provide a higher level of storm protection, a wider recreational beach, address the erosion issues in the south end of the town and maintain their FEMA eligibility.

Dune stabilization, including fencing and sprigging, will be included in the project as well.

The town said they are currently waiting for permits, but hope to receive construction bids in late March or April of next year. The bids may result in a delay of the project, but the slated start date window is the end of May 2018 to July 16, 2018.