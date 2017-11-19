Man walks into Hampton hospital with multiple gunshot wounds

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot near Peninsula Town Center early Sunday morning.

Dispatchers say they received a call from a local hospital for a walk-in patient with a gunshot wound. The victim claims it happened near the area of LaSalle Avenue and West Mercury Boulevard.

Officers responded to the hospital where they found a man who had multiple gunshot wounds. The victim is still in the hospital listed in stable but critical condition.

Police investigation revealed the victim was shot while in the area of LaSalle and West Mercury, but the motive and circumstances remain under investigation.

No suspect description has been released yet.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.