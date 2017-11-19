Man shot during carjacking in Newport News, police find car on fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was shot and carjacked early Sunday morning in the Denbigh section of the city.

Dispatchers received an emergency call around 4:16 a.m. for a shooting and carjacking in the 500 block of Bailey Court.

Police found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his arm and buttocks. Medics took the victim to a local hospital to be treated for life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim was inside his vehicle when two unknown male suspects approached him. The suspects displayed a gun, demanded he get out of the vehicle and to lay on the ground. The victim did what he was told and the suspects shot him in the arm and buttocks. The suspects got in the vehicle and left the scene.

A short while later, officers found the victim’s vehicle on fire in the 100 block of Jenness Lane. The vehicle was burned to the frame, according to MPO Maynard, a spokesperson for the Newport News Police Department. Fire Marshall’s responded to the scene to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.