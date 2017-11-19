LGBT Life Center hosts Transgender Day of Remembrance

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The LBGT Life Center and other members of the community came together to honor the transgender individuals who lost their lives this year to violence and assault.

The event was held at the New Life MCC Church on Sunset Drive in Norfolk.

Transgender Day of Remembrance helps unite the LGBTQ community with its allies on a platform of hope for a brighter and safer future for trans people.

For 29 years, the LGBT Life Center has been a trusted leader that empowers the LGBTQ communities and all people affected by HIV through improving health and wellness, strengthening families and communities.

Transgender violence has reached record highs, with 25 deaths reported this year in the US alone.