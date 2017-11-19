Florida couple finds dead frog in Waffle House water glass

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA/WKRN) —A couple reportedly made a grim discovery at a Florida Waffle House earlier this month.

Claire Sheats said she and her husband sat down for a meal at one of the chain’s Tallahassee locations and were served an ice-cold glass of dead frog.

“We were served a WHOLE FROG in our water today. My husband drank from the glass before he noticed the frog floating around in the ice,” Sheats wrote in a Google review of the restaurant. “The staff did not offer us anything more than a ‘sorry about that guys’ – we promptly left and will not be going back to this location.”

Sheats and her husband took pictures and video.

The couple immediately alerted staff. Sheats said a staffer came over to clean it up, and said “sorry about that guys.”

Sheats and her husband left without their meal and filed complaints with state health inspectors and Waffle House corporate officials.

In a statement, Waffle House spokesperson Pat Warner said corporate is currently “working with the local operators to determine the facts.”