Coast Guard, other agencies searching for missing Norfolk man

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a man last seen planning to take a raft out on the Chesapeake Bay Sunday.

The Norfolk Police Department notified the Coast Guard around 5 p.m. on Saturday that 49-year-old Wesley Schoonmaker was last seen leaving his home in Norfolk wearing a full wetsuit.

According to a police report, Schoonmaker said that he planned to test out a new oar by paddling his 8-foot yellow and dark blue raft near Willoughby Spit in Norfolk.

Watchstanders in the Sector Hampton Roads Command Center in Portsmouth issued an urgent marine information broadcast and began coordinating search efforts following the report.

Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crews launched from Station Portsmouth and Station Little Creek, and the crew of Cutter Mako diverted to join the search. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and joined Virginia Marine Police crews and other agencies in the search throughout Saturday night.

Coast Guard crews continue searching Sunday morning along with state and local agencies.

“We are actively searching for Mr. Schoonmaker from the air and on the water,” said Capt. Richard Wester, commander, Sector Hampton Roads.

Anyone with information that might help find him, please contact the Sector Hampton Roads Command Center at 757-668-5555.