Child runs race in honor of Portsmouth Police Officer shot on the job

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – On Sunday, the streets of Norfolk were filled with people: some pounding the pavement, others cheering them on. But none quite like this 8-year-old on a mission.

Gloucester resident Braxton Lee ran a relay in today’s race in honor of Portsmouth Police Officer Angelina Baaklini who was shot on the job earlier this month.

“Officer Baaklini was shot five times and she had eight holes in her body so I wanted to run seven-and-a-half miles,” said Braxton.

This way of showing support is Braxton’s thing; he’s run more than 100 races in honor of police officers.

“I usually run for a lot of police officers,” Braxton said. “I thought their family would like for them to remember their loved ones.”

During Sunday’s race, he was surrounded by Portsmouth Police Officers. Together, they crossed the finish line, his flag with a thin blue line waving in the wind.

“It’s Braxton running for people who can’t and broccoli strong,” said Braxton. “It’s Baaklini’s nickname.”

Braxton says he plans to give the flag to Officer Baaklini as a gift.