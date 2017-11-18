War at Home Memorial coming to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A new memorial is coming to Norfolk in early December.

Norfolk is the first ever stop for the mobile monument, War at Home Memorial, a project of Mission 22 out of Nashville, Indiana.

The nonprofit organization has developed programs and brings awareness for veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The monuments are constructed from a steel plate, with the veteran’s outline hollowed out from the plate. At the base of each is an enlarged dog tag with the details about their life and service.

The memorial will be located along the Elizabeth River Trail near the Larchmont Library. The project is set to begin this week and will be completed in early December. An opening event is currently being planned.

The memorial will be free and open to the public, and will be available for viewing until November 2018.