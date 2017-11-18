Va. Beach EMS dedicates new headquarters and training center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services dedicated their new headquarters and training center during a ceremony on Saturday.

For the first time in the department’s history, the headquarters and training center will be located together in one facility.

The Virginia Beach City Council approved the conversion of the former Adult Learning Center to the new headquarters and training center for EMS earlier this year.

The new facility includes more than 4,560 square feet of dedicated classroom space capable of accommodating more than 115 students, six skills training labs, an ambulance simulator, and a service center for volunteer applicant processing, intake and orientation.