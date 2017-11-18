Tuition goes up 7 percent for new William and Mary freshmen

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Incoming in-state freshmen at the College of William and Mary will face a nearly 7 percent tuition hike in the fall of 2018.

The Williamsburg school announced Friday that the new tuition rate for in-state students entering next fall will be $17,434. That’s a 6.5 percent increase from this year.

The increase does not affect undergrads already enrolled at the college. Since 2013, the school has frozen tuition for returning students at the rates they paid as incoming freshmen.

The college’s governing board voted to extend that policy at a meeting Friday. As a result, incoming freshman who pay the new rate beginning in 2018 will not see any tuition hikes during their four years of undergraduate study.

Out-of-state rates and room-and-board fees will be set in April.