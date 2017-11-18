Ruling allows Ohio State student to keep service dog in sorority house

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A member of Chi Omega sorority at The Ohio State University will be allowed to keep her service dog after a district court granted her an injunction.

Madeleine Entine said she needs her service dog – Cory – to help with her anxiety and panic attacks according to court records.

The dog, an 8-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel, lives with her at the Chi Omega sorority house. Another student who also lives in the same house says she’s allergic to Cory and he’s causing her Crohn’s Disease symptoms to flare. Both students took their concerns to Ohio State University officials, where it was decided that the assistance dog had to go. Entine sued under the Federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

In the injunction granted Friday by the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Judge Algenon Marbley ruled that Entine and Cory prevail “under clearly established law.”