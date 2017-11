WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Williamsburg are looking for a male suspected of breaking into a vehicle and stealing a person’s belongings.

On November 13, the suspect broke a car window and stole a purse and the contents. The suspect used the victim’s credit card at a Kroger location in York County and Norfolk.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.