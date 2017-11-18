ODU wins third-straight after rallying past Rice 24-21

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY/AP) — 18-year-old Steven Williams threw for 188 yards and ran for two touchdowns, including the game-winner with 37 seconds left, to lead Old Dominion in a 24-21 win over Rice on Saturday.

Ray Lawry added another touchdown and rushed for 110 yards on 18 carries and Nick Rice kicked a 32-yard field goal as Old Dominion (5-6, 3-4 Conference USA) notched its third-straight game without a turnover. An interception by ODU’s Sean Carter’s with 21 seconds left in the game sealed the win.

Rice (1-10, 1-6) had retaken the lead late in the fourth quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run by Miklo Smalls, who finished 8-for-12 passing with 90 yards and 84 yards on the ground, to make it 21-17 with just over two minutes to play.

Old Dominion then drove 75 yards in under 90 seconds to edge back into the lead for good with Williams’ winning TD. Marques Little had a 24-yard reception and Lawry caught a 15-yarder during the drive. Williams also had a rushing touchdown late in the first quarter.

“The development of a quarterback, sure it happens with wins but it really happens when you have a two-minute drive as a quarterback to win the game,” said ODU coach Bobby Wilder.

“We’ve been practicing it every Friday and a little bit during the week so we were ready for the situation,” Williams said. “We were just waiting on it, they were like ‘two minutes’, we already knew, let’s go win it.”

ODU closes out the season on the road against Middle Tennessee. Both teams are 5-6, so the winner will become bowl eligible.