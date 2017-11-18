Norfolk Christian falls to Christchurch in VISAA DII state championship 43-27

NORFOLK (WAVY) – You couldn’t have written a better opening script for Norfolk Christian. With their home sideline, shoulder-to-shoulder clad in purple, the Ambassadors took a 7-nothing lead with their first touch. Lamareon James returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, but the celebration didn’t last long.

Christchurch, as they did all afternoon, responded with a score of their own. Jamar Darboe bulldozed his way into the endzone, giving the Seahorses the 8-7 advantage which they never surrendered. Christchurch took a 22-15 lead into the locker room and pulled away in the second half for a 43-27 win and the state title.

Seahorse senior running back Peyton Rider, a transfer who spent his first three seasons at Phoebus High School in Hampton, scored two touchdowns on the afternoon.