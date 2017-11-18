Gloucester girl to run to honor wounded Portsmouth officer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – An 8-year-old girl from Gloucester will be running in the Norfolk Half Marathon for a cause on Sunday.

8-year-old Braxon, will be running in honor of wounded Portsmouth Police Officer, Angelina Baaklini, who was shot on November 6.

Braxton will be carrying a Thin Blue Line flag with Officer Baaklini’ s name on it. Braxton will be accompanied by Portsmouth Police Department SWAT Officers, who are running in full gear and they will carry the flag across the finish line together.

Braxton has been running nearly every weekend in races to honor police officers. According to the public Facebook page “Braxton Running For People Who Can’t,” Braxton’s goal is bring awareness to violence against police officers.