Elizabeth City State hopes tuition discount lifts enrollment

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Efforts by educators to boost enrollment at an HBCU in North Carolina may lead to more students on campus next fall.

The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reports a group of officials with the UNC system and at Elizabeth City State University think enrollment could reach 1,700, which would represent an increase of 300 from this fall. The school has experienced six years of enrollment declines.

Althea Riddick, ECSU’s interim director of enrollment management, has briefed trustees and other university officials about the enrollment outlook as the school prepares to implement NC Promise in fall 2018. NC Promise, which will discount tuition at ECSU to $500 a semester for in-state students and $2,500 a semester for out-of-state students, is expected to generate a surge in enrollment.