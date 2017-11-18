Community gathers at “Feeding 5000” in Newport News

Photo courtesy: Newport News Police South Precinct

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Volunteers gathered to help feed the Newport News community at the annual Feeding 5000 Harvest and Community Celebration on Saturday.

The event was held at the United House of Prayer on Ivy Avenue.

Newport News police shared these photos from the event, serving up some food and fun for their community.