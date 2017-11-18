Community gathers at “Feeding 5000” in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Volunteers gathered to help feed the Newport News community at the annual Feeding 5000 Harvest and Community Celebration on Saturday.

The event was held at the United House of Prayer on Ivy Avenue.

Newport News police shared these photos from the event, serving up some food and fun for their community.

Feeding 5000 Event, 1811 Ivy Avenue, United House of Prayer For All People pic.twitter.com/HSROa6vX8T — NNPD South Precinct (@NNPDSouth) November 18, 2017

Feeding 5000, Captain Tietjens and Assistant Chief Randall pic.twitter.com/ugIQYVmMcO — NNPD South Precinct (@NNPDSouth) November 18, 2017

Feeding 5000, United House of Prayer For All People pic.twitter.com/G62TpZEjWP — NNPD South Precinct (@NNPDSouth) November 18, 2017

United House of Prayer For All People Band, Feeding 5000 pic.twitter.com/DWgqhbM1cN — NNPD South Precinct (@NNPDSouth) November 18, 2017

Feeding 5000, United House of Prayer For All People, Marching Band pic.twitter.com/OF2ym3m86G — NNPD South Precinct (@NNPDSouth) November 18, 2017