Citizens can learn to save someone from opioid overdose

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Community Services Board (CSB) and Norfolk Prevention Coalition are providing free training to help residents in Hampton Roads save a family member or friend from opioid overdose.

Citizens can learn to identify causes and risk factors for opioid overdose, common myths about overdose reversal and why Naloxone is now available in Virginia during through the REVIVE! program.

REVIVE! is Virginia’s Opioid Overdose and Naloxone Education (ONE) program and it’s encouraged for people who are currently using or have used opioids, have a loved one who uses opioids, work in a setting where opioid overdoses occur and/or interested in learning how to save lives.

All participants will receive a free kit with supplies and additional information. Eligible participants will receive a prescription for Naloxone (one per household) at selected sessions, courtesy of the Norfolk Department of Health.

Training sessions will be held several times a month at various locations and times. To register go to www.norfolk.gov/NPC.