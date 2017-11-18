Chesapeake hosts rabies clinic for South Norfolk

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Health Department and Chesapeake Animal Services brought a mobile rabies clinic to South Norfolk on Saturday.

From 9 a.m. to noon, citizens with proof of South Norfolk residency and $5 were able to get their pets vaccinated at Chesapeake Avenue United Methodist Church.

Nearly 100 pets were vaccinated during the debut of their mobile rabies clinic, according to the Chesapeake Health Department on their Facebook.

They had previously warned residents that several raccoons and a fox, which attacked several domestic dogs from June through October, tested positive for rabies in South Norfolk.