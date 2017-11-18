Broad Street Realty finalizes purchase of Monticello Shopping Center

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The Monticello Shopping Center has officially be sold to Broad Street Realty.

Broad Street Realty CEO Michael Jacoby confirmed to 10 On Your Side that the company officially closed on the Monticello Shopping Center on Friday for $4.2 million.

Broad Street also owns the Williamsburg Shopping Center across the street, and plans to redevelop the two shopping centers into Midtown Row.

The Williamsburg City Council unanimously approved a request from Broad Street to redevelop Monticello and Williamsburg Shopping Centers into Midtown Row in October.