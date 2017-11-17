Witness in disbelief after road rage incident at Chesapeake shopping center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Outside The School Box, in the Greenbrier Market Center, Laura Ellis still can’t believe what she saw at the shopping center’s three-way stop.

“I just thought, what is this world coming to?” she said.

It was a scene of brutal violence, started by confusion at the intersection.

“This car was coming (through the intersection) and he couldn’t go straight because a van had come too far into the road,” she explained.

Thursday afternoon, Ellis didn’t see the disagreement, but she heard it.

“It was screaming,” she remembered. “It was a lot of foul language going on and my first thought was road rage.”

In the roadway, she saw two men wrestling on the ground. It was a middle-aged man and a young man out of their vehicles. It looked bad. It got worse.

“I had no idea there was a knife in there,” she said.

The younger man got up and ran to his car. He drove away. The older man stood there holding up his arm.

“It was full of blood. I mean you could see part of his skin,” she said. “It was just hanging down.”

Ellis and others called police immediately.

“A witness actually caught the tag number, so that helps us out a lot,” said Ofc. Kelly Elliott with Chespeake Police.

Minutes later, officers arrested 20-year-old Kyle Parker nearby. He is charged with malicious wounding.

On Friday, Laura Ellis stood outside near the intersection replaying everything she saw. She expected tempers to get heated at the intersection, but she never expected this kind of violence at a stop sign.