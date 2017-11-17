VBPD searching for suspects following vehicle larcenies and credit card fraud

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Detectives are searching for suspects after two vehicle larcenies happened October 31.

Police say the first vehicle larceny happened in the 1600 block of Independence Boulevard and the other happened in the 4100 block of First Court.

The suspects allegedly smashed the side windows of the vehicles and stole them, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Surveillance video shows the suspects seen at the Kroger at 975 Providence Road, where they made a purchase using a victim’s credit cards in excess of $2,000. They also attempted to get money by using a victim’s checks.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.



